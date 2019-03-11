AgilOne Announces Further Expansion in Europe and Brings Its Customer Data Platform Summit to London

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgilOne, the leading Customer Data Platform for enterprise B2C brands, today announced the speaker line-up for the first CDP Summit abroad in collaboration with digital agency Inspired Thinking Group (ITG). Registration is now open for the London CDP Summit, a free half-day event that will include interactive roundtable discussions and panels featuring marketing executives from retail and other B2C markets, including MCM Worldwide, Arcelik and Wickes. The London CDP Summit follows AgilOne's recent growth in the EMEA region, with the company's revenue increasing by 136 percent in the region from 2017 to 2018, with further growth projected in 2019. To support this rapid company growth, AgilOne has more than doubled its workforce in the UK and Europe.



The London CDP Summit will take place on March 27 at ITG's London office from 11:00-5:00pm, including a cocktail and networking reception. Registration is free of charge to all eligible marketing, customer experience, and BI professionals from enterprise brands.

Speakers include:

Brina Nash, Global Head of Customer Intelligence & CRM, MCM Worldwide

Hayley Clifford, Senior CRM & Loyalty Manager, Wickes

David Elliott, Senior CRM Manager, Wickes

Bora Cetiner, CRM & Retail Analysis Manager, Arcelik

Mark Brennan, CEO, ITG

Omer Artun, CEO, AgilOne

"We are excited to speak at the AgilOne Customer Data Platform Summit, where we'll be talking about why a customer data platform is so important to so many aspects of the Wickes business," said Hayley Clifford, Sr. CRM & Loyalty Manager at Wickes. "With AgilOne's increased focus in EMEA, we are able to get the focus and partnership from AgilOne we need to make our CDP initiative successful. Their CDP Summit in London is the perfect chance for us to showcase our successes and help educate our fellow marketers as to what is truly possible with a CDP."

The London CDP Summit will explore innovative ways customer data platforms can drive value. Presentations, panels and roundtable discussions will cover a wide range of topics and varied CDP use cases, including:

Leveraging first party data to build effective customer loyalty programs

Creating better customer support processes and programs with integrations into call center service clouds

How to use a CDP to create to increase customer lifetime value and retention

Embracing consumer data privacy regulations to create more relevant experiences

Transforming into a data-first, customer-centric organization

"The European direct-to-consumer market has embraced the concept of a customer data platform, and we are very excited to bring our successful CDP Summit series to London," said Omer Artun, CEO of AgilOne. "The London summit will feature presentations from experienced marketing professionals who are using first party data to create more effective relationships with customers across the entire customer lifecycle. We're looking forward to our first summit in London and hope to see you there."



Click here for more information about the London CDP Summit, and to view the agenda and register.

About AgilOne

AgilOne is the leading customer data platform for enterprise B2C companies. AgilOne's vision is to restore the personal relationships companies once had with customers before channel-specific marketing silos got in the way. AgilOne enables a single customer view through a best of breed identity resolution engine used on first party customer data. Machine learning and analytical algorithms enhance customer data and leveraged through real-time APIs and orchestrated across all touchpoints. AgilOne helps brands build authentic omni-channel customer relationships that maximize lifetime value. The AgilOne Customer Data Platform supports more than 150 brands worldwide, including lululemon, Hugo Boss, Tumi, Schwan's and Travelzoo.

