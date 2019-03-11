TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Declaration of Dividend and Board of Directors Transitions

AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces declaration of dividend and changes to the composition of its Board of Directors.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

TransGlobe announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.035 per common share, which will be paid in cash on April 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

TransGlobe's dividend policy is to return capital to shareholders through semi-annual payments of a significant portion of free cash flow. For these purposes, free cash flow is defined as net cash generated by operating activities less capital expenditures, debt repayments, and anticipated business development capital, calculated on an annual basis.

BOARD CHANGES

On May 11, 2018 the Company announced its intention to transition from a Board of Directors consisting of nine to seven members by the 2019 AGM with five of seven members being independent. This transition plan is finalized, has been successfully managed to ensure minimal disruption to the Company and its governance processes, and will be complete at our AGM in May.

Effective March 12, 2019 Mr. Edward David LaFehr (age 59) will join the Board as a non-executive independent director. Mr. LaFehr is the President and CEO of Baytex Energy Corp., a Canadian headquartered oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States whose shares are listed on the TSX in Canada and the NYSE in the United States. Mr. LaFehr has extensive international experience with various major and independent companies over his 30+ year career, including living and working in Egypt. Mr. LaFehr will be replacing Mr. Bob MacDougall who has resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. MacDougall for his contributions to the Board over the past four years.

Mr. LaFehr currently holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships over the last five years:

In addition, Messrs. Robert Jennings and Matthew Brister will both retire from the Board and will not be standing for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting on May 10, 2019. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Jennings for his guidance, leadership and significant contributions over the past seven years as Chair of our Board of Directors. The Company also wishes to thank Mr. Brister for his service and contributions to TransGlobe over the past two years.

We wish each of Messrs. Jennings, Brister and MacDougall all the best in the future.

In addition, the Board is pleased to announce that after a rigorous review of both incumbent and in-coming directors that Mr. David Cook, currently a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed Chair of the Board upon his election to the Board of Directors at our annual general meeting to be held on May 10, 2019. The Board believes that Mr. Cook possesses the most appropriate mix of skills to take on the role as Chair given his CEO leadership experience at INEOS DeNoS and DONG Energy group (now Orsted), his deep understanding of operating in the Middle-East, his significant contacts in the business and investor communities in the London and European markets and his significant experience in governance and business development matters.

Mr. Jennings, Chairman of TransGlobe Energy commented:

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this Board transition. We have added two very highly qualified individuals to the board in Carol Bell and Ed LaFehr, both of whom complement the remaining members, including Mr. Cook as Chair of the Board."

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas development and exploration company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

