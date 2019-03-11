Sermonix to Present at Boston Oncology Investor Conference on Potential for Lasofoxifene in Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of female-specific oncology products, today announced that founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Portman will present at the Boston Oncology Investor Conference. Dr. Portman will discuss the Phase 2 study of its lead investigational drug, lasofoxifene, and the drug's potential as a novel precision medicine treatment for metastatic breast cancer patients with an ESR1 mutation identified through a liquid biopsy.



Dr. Portman will speak at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. The conference, held at McDermott Will & Emery law firm, 28 State Street in Boston, is organized by the National Foundation for Cancer Research, OneMedMarket and the Altru Institute.

About Lasofoxifene

Lasofoxifene is an investigational, nonsteroidal selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), which Sermonix licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) and has been studied in previous comprehensive Phase 1-3 non-oncology clinical trials in more than 15,000 postmenopausal women worldwide. Lasofoxifene's binding affinity and activity in mutations of the estrogen receptor could potentially hold promise for patients who have acquired endocrine resistance and ESR1 mutations, a common mutation in the metastatic setting and an area of high unmet medical need. Lasofoxifene's novel activity in ESR1 mutations was recently discovered and Sermonix has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize it in this area. A potent, well-characterized and bioavailable SERM, lasofoxifene, if approved, could play a critical role in the personalized treatment of advanced ER+ breast cancer.

About Sermonix

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals LLC is a biopharmaceutical company with a targeted focus on bringing female-specific oncology products through proof of concept, preclinical and clinical development, and regulatory approval. The company was founded in 2014 by David Portman, M.D., a leading clinical researcher and expert in women's health, menopause and selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) therapy. Sermonix has as its lead product oral lasofoxifene. The Sermonix management team, led by Dr. Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development and regulatory process. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, was previously with AstraZeneca, where he was instrumental in the development and approval of tamoxifen, Arimidex® and Faslodex®. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, was former head of the SERM program at Wyeth and Pfizer, playing a key role in the development and approval of bazedoxifene and Duavee®. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., vice president of business development, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D. vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership roles at Wyeth and Pfizer across a range of therapeutic areas. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert's Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at https://sermonixpharma.com/.

Contact:

David Portman, MD

CEO and Founder, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

dportman@sermonixpharma.com

614-582-6849