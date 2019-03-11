Rosehill Resources announces David L. French as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU)) today announced David L. French will join Rosehill as Director, President and Chief Executive on or before April 30, 2019, subject to his completion of continuing obligations in his current role. At such time, Mr. French will succeed Gary C. Hanna, who has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since September 2018. Mr. Hanna will remain Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.



Mr. Hanna commented, "We are very pleased to have David French join us as our new President and Chief Executive Officer. David brings a wealth of experience and is a proven oil and gas leader with broad technical and exceptional commercial experience across multiple basins, including the Permian Basin. We are confident that David will lead our teams in building on the positive results we have generated and momentum we have created since Rosehill's formation."

Mr. French has over 29 years of experience in the energy industry, serving in key executive and operational leadership roles within the energy sector. Mr. French most recently served as Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Energy Ltd since 2016. He was Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Bankers Petroleum Ltd from 2013 to 2016 and prior to this position held various managerial and operational positions at Apache Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Altura Energy Ltd, and Amoco Corporation. Mr. French holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Mr. French's appointment comes after the conclusion of a comprehensive executive search, led by Preng & Associates.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin.

