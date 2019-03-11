Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Who pays higher personal income taxes, Americans or Canadians? New study coming Tuesday, Mar. 12

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Mar. 12, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on taxes.

Canada's Rising Personal Tax Rates and Falling Tax Competitiveness spotlights Canada's tax rates across the income spectrum and compares them with tax rates in the United States.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Mar. 12 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACTS:  

Robert P. Murphy, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Bryn Weese
Senior Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 ext. 589
bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

                  Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter  |  Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

FI_LOGO_sized.JPG

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga