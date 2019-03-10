Ripley's Gets Another BION from Judge Archie Hayward Jr's Lee County Courtroom while Congress, FTC, and CFPB Get Now Proved UDAAP

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubscriberWise , the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today a new and remarkable Ripley's 'Believe It or Not!' BION submission direct from Honorable Judge Archie B Hayward Jr's Lee Courtroom.



Enterprise Holdings' 'Damage Evaluator' with specific and conspicuous language disclaiming 'damage'.



Court exhibit in Hayward Jr.'s Lee County court. Obvious 'parking block scrapes/scuffs'. EHI manager tell judge under oath of perjury, "...I can't determine if that was curb damage." Ripley's Believe It or Not? Not. Definitely, not!





Read the court testimony. See the BION photographs submitted to Ripley's…and more: https://docdro.id/QXjyMIb

According to SubscriberWise, the now proven federal and state illicit ‘unfair deceptive abusive act or practice' (UDAAP) documents one of the voluminous systematic ways that the predatory – and now proved criminal – EHI rental industry brazenly exploits the ‘good faith and fair dealing covenant' to literally pick-the-pockets of untold myriads of innocent consumers victimized with ease and frequency because Congress has failed to implement common-sense and uniform standards to mitigate the unabated and complex theft racket.

According to the Florida Attorney General's office, the single largest source of consumer complaints annually in the ‘Sunshine State' are from consumers reporting against the car rental industry. Moreover, according to Wink News reporter Lindsey Sablan who investigated and exposed components of the fraud and negligence ( https://www.winknews.com/2017/02/22/fort-myers-mans-complaint-among-many-against-rental-car-firm/ ), ‘…there's literally hundreds of these cases' (source: Lee County Port Authority Police criminal police report/investigation, illegally and unethically suppressed from Judge Archie B. Hayward Jr.'s Lee Count Courtroom by EHI cadre of corrupt counsel, Howe v. Enterprise Holdings, Inc. – contact: Gregory Hagen, Senior Assistant Counsel Lee County Port Authority)

" This particular ‘BION' needs absolutely no explanation," confirmed David Howe, SubscriberWise founder, FICO global grand panjandrum, America's child identity guardian, and crime survivor. "Yes, a picture really is ‘worth a thousand words…'. Perhaps a million, or even billion words in this stunning display of fraud and deception."

