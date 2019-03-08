CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

CVS investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-cvs-health-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

CVS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2019, the Company announced its 4Q and full year financial results and provided its 2019 full year guidance, disclosing that 2019 adjusted earnings would be only $6.68 to $6.88 per share, much lower than average market estimates of $7.36, due to rising costs and poor results relating to its 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.

On this news, the price of CVS' shares plummeted.

The case is Anarkat v. CVS Health Corp., et al, 19-cv-01725.

