KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois and Western District of Pennsylvania.



Kraft and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, Kraft disclosed that it had "recorded non-cash impairment charges of $15.4 billion to lower the carrying amount of goodwill in certain reporting units." Further, the Company revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 relating to its procurement policies, procedures and internal controls.

On this news, the price of Kraft's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Hedick v. Kraft Heinz Company et al, 19-cv-01339.

