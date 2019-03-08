Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

RUTLAND, Vt., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the Gabelli 5th Annual Waste Management Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



The Gabelli Conference is being held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City. The company indicated that the presentation given at this conference will be made available to all investors on the company's website. The presentation will be posted prior to the scheduled presentation time, and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer, at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.