Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. investors ("CPI" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU ) concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 8, 2019, CPI announced that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the Company's billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue.

On this news, CPI's share price fell 8.5% to close at $6.34 per share on February 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

