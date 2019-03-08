Prolacta Bioscience® to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13, 2019

DUARTE, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prolacta Bioscience, the nation's leading provider of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products to hospitals, announced today that it will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA. Scott Elster, Prolacta's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM EST.



Prolacta offers hospitals the only full line of neonatal nutritional products made exclusively from human milk instead of cow milk. When used as part of an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD)1, Prolacta's neonatal nutritional products are clinically proven to improve health outcomes2, [3], [4] and reduce hospital costs5, [6] for critically ill, extremely premature infants weighing between 500 and 1,250 g (1 lb 2 oz to 2 lb 12 oz) at birth, in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as compared to cow milk-based fortifier or cow milk-based preterm formula.

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk®. Prolacta is the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products that are changing the standard of care for extremely premature infants. In addition, the company is exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of human diseases, including applications for infants requiring surgery for congenital cardiac and gastrointestinal disorders. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta leads the industry with the highest quality and safety standards for the screening and testing of donor milk. Prolacta is a global company with headquarters in Duarte, Calif.

www.prolacta.com

Further Information:

Investors

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

415.375.3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact

Loren Kosmont

Lkosmont@prolacta.com

310-721-9444



﻿



1 An exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) is achieved when 100 percent of the protein, fat and carbohydrates in an infant's diet are derived from human milk. This diet includes a human milk-based human milk fortifier.

2 Sullivan S, Schanler RJ, Kim JH, et al. An exclusively human milk-based diet is associated with a lower rate of necrotizing enterocolitis than a diet of human milk and bovine milk-based products . J Pediatr. 2010;156(4):562-567. doi:10.1016/j.jpeds.2009.10.040. The randomized study of 207 infants weighing 500 to 1250 g compared the benefits of an exclusive human milk diet to a diet of both human milk-based and cow milkbased products.

3 Cristofalo EA, Schanler RJ, Blanco CL, et al. Randomized trial of exclusive human milk versus preterm formula diets in extremely premature infants . J Pediatr. 2013;163(6):1592-1595. doi:10.1016/j.jpeds.2013.07.011. The multicenter randomized controlled study examined 53 extremely premature infants weighing 500 to 1250 g who were fed either a bovine milk-based preterm formula or an exclusive human milk diet, comparing the duration of parenteral nutrition, growth and morbidity.

4 Abrams SA, Schanler RJ, Lee ML, Rechtman DJ. Greater mortality and morbidity in extremely preterm infants fed a diet containing cow milk protein products . Breastfeed Med. 2014;9(6):281-285. doi:10.1089/bfm.2014.0024. This cohort study included 260 extremely preterm infants born weighing less than 1250 g who received a diet that ranged from 100% cow milk to 100% human milk.

5 Ganapathy V, Hay JW, Kim JH. Costs of necrotizing enterocolitis and cost-effectiveness of exclusively human milk-based products in feeding extremely premature infants . Breastfeed Med. 2012;7(1):29-37. doi:10.1089/bfm.2011.0002. This cost-effectiveness analysis of 2,560 extremely premature infants less than 28 weeks' gestational age in 257 hospitals nationwide compared the impact of an exclusive human milk diet composed of mother's milk fortified with a human milk-based fortifier versus a diet composed of mother's milk fortified with cow milk-based fortifier.