LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it will be participating in four investor conferences in March.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM EDT.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:50 PM EDT.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, CA. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM PDT.

Steven Chehames, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM EDT.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .