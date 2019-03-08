UPDATE -- Intrinsyc (TSX:ITC and OTC: ISYRF) to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX:ITC, OTC:ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") devices will release its fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2018 financial results on March 14, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. On the call, Mr. Tracy Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. George Reznik, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the financial results announced.



This conference call may be accessed in North America, toll-free, by dialing 1-800-319-4610 or direct, and internationally by dialing +1-604-638-5340 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. This conference line is operator assisted and an access PIN is not required. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and available for replay on the Company's Investor Relations Conference Calls web page. Analysts and investors are invited to participate on the call. Questions may be submitted to invest@intrinsyc.com prior to the call.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies is a product development company that provides comprehensive and tailored solutions that enable the development and production of next-generation embedded and IoT devices. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX:ITC, OTC:ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

George Reznik

Chief Financial Officer

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Email: greznik@intrinsyc.com

Phone: +1-604-678-3734