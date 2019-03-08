Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update and Deadline: April 26, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Vanda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VNDA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Vanda securities between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vnda .



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) the company was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a Vanda shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vnda . You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. You have until April 26, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

