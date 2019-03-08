Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Deadline: May 3, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Weight Watchers International, Inc. ("Weight Watchers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WTW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Weight Watchers securities between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wtw.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (2) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers typically experienced, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (3) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (4) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (5) consequently, Weight Watchers stock was artificially inflated to over $103 per share during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Weight Watchers you have until May 3, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

