Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Deadline: April 29, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stamps.com Inc. ("Stamps" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:STMP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Stamps securities between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

On February 21. 2019, Stamps announced that its key partnership with the U.S. Postal Service has ended. On an earnings call with Stamps' chairman and CEO, Kenneth Thomas McBride stated, "We will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that's non-negotiable." Following this news, Stamps stock dropped $83.65 on February 21, 2019, or over 57% from the previous close price of $198.08.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Stamps you have until April 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

