Rising Biosciences Inc. Announces New Partnership in Addition to Naming New COO

SANDUSKY, Ohio, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - - Rising Biosciences Inc. (OTC:RBII), a research development pharmaceutical and physicians practice management company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Three Seven Management in addition to naming Christopher Will as the new COO of RBII.



Christopher Will has been with Alternative Medicine Centers of America, the company's physicians practice management business unit, since its inception. Appointing Mr. Will as COO of the newly combined business entities provides both units with a focus of singular leadership in which to build and operate the overall company.

Mr. Will provided integral leadership since inception in the development of the current operating model that was implemented in all clinics. Daily operations and management of the clinics as well as the pharmaceutical research and development unit will be guided under the leadership of COO Will.

COO Christopher Will stated, "With one of Ohio's first dispensaries opening within a few miles of Alternative Medicine Centers of America's Sandusky location, we have seen a very substantial influx of patients. In order to meet the demands of the community in which we serve the company recently hired another licensed physician in order to assure that compassionate care is available to those in need. As such we are well equipped to handle the additional patients that seek care and services."

RBII is also pleased to announce a partnership with Three Seven Management to distribute the company's new TSW Pain Cream. According to an Allied Market Research report , the global topical pain relief market garnered $7.48 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $13.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Three Seven Marketing has focused on the healthcare space developing strategic partnerships with chiropractors, physical therapists, interventional pain doctors, orthopedic surgeons and many other health care providers. These relationships will serve as a foundation for a great partnership with the products and forward thinking technologies that Rising Biosciences brings to market.

Additionally, the acquisition of all of the fixed assets of PAO Group, Inc. has been completed. The transaction between PAOG and RBII resulted in the transfer of approximately $295,000 of fixed assets and investments, the forgiveness of $85,000 in debt PAOG owed RBII, as well as 417,852 shares of Rising Biosciences preferred class a stock.

The company has accepted the resignation of Robert Weber as CEO and member of the board of director and on behalf of the company we would like to thank Mr. Weber for his service and dedication.

Arthur Hall, CEO of RBII, will focus energies on target acquisition candidates and strategic partnerships in an effort to accelerate growth potential for both business units. COO Will shall focus on daily operational management of both units as well as usher in a new era of expanded communication with shareholders and the public alike.

About Rising Biosciences Inc. (OTC:RBII) operates two distinct business units. The first business unit is a physicians' practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for treatment of chronic pain, opioid addictions, and terminal patients. The second business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals with strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA.

$RSII on Twitter for LIVE company updates! www.twitter.com/risingindiausa

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFO: For Investor Inquiries: IR@risingbiosciences.com