BBSI to Participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18-19

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ:BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has been invited to participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held March 18-19, 2019, at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Management is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. In addition, CEO Mike Elich will be participating in a panel on Monday, March 18th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time to discuss low unemployment and how it's affecting business decisions.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BBSI management, please contact your ROTH representative, or BBSI's investor relations team at BBSI@liolios.com .

