(TAP) Molson Coors Brewing Company Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company ("Molson Coors" or the "Company") (NYSE:TAP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Molson Coors securities between February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tap .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a Molson Coors shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tap . You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. You have until April 16, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

