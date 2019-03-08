(AVP) Avon Products, Inc. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Deadline: April 15, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit against Avon Products, Inc.("Avon" or the "Company") (NYSE:AVP)and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Avon securities between August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/avp .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avon was engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market; (2) its specific credit terms in Brazil; (3) Avon failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil; and (4) as a result of these concealments, Avon stock was trading at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are an Avon shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/avp . You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. You have until April 15, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

