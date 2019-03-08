Kaleido Biosciences to Highlight its Platform to Identify and Evaluate Microbiome Metabolic Therapies to Reduce Gut Ammonia Production in Presentation at Keystone Symposia on Microbiome

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, (NASDAQ:KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that a scientific poster and presentation describing its proprietary product platform and the identification of its lead product candidate, KB195, will be featured during the Keystone Symposia meeting, Microbiome: Chemical Mechanisms and Biological Consequences, which will be held from March 10-14, 2019, in Montreal, Québec.



The poster entitled, "Developing a Drug Discovery Platform to Target Gut Microbiota-Associated Ammonia Production," will be displayed during Poster Session 2 from 7:30-10:00 pm ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Christopher Liu, Ph.D., Kaleido's Head of Chemistry, will also present the findings during the Roles of Pharmaceutical Industry in Microbiome Research workshop, scheduled from 3:00-4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Kaleido intends to make the poster available on the Platform page of its website, https://kaleido.com/ following the poster session.

Kaleido has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to discover and develop novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™) designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ's existing microbes. The poster that will be presented describes the identification of MMTs with the potential to reduce net ammonia production by the gut microbiome and demonstrate improved tolerability over clinical standards of care. Ex vivo screening of microbiome samples from healthy volunteers followed by ex vivo testing of microbiome samples from patients with urea cycle disorders (UCD) and patients with hepatic impairment was effective in identifying KB195 for further development. KB195 was subsequently evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, non-Investigational New Drug (non-IND) clinical study in healthy human subjects, and was observed to have a significant reduction in ammonia compared to placebo (as measured by urinary 15N excretion) and to have favorable tolerability.

Kaleido has received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KB195 as a potential treatment for hyperammonemia in patients with UCD, and expects to initiate enrollment during the first half of 2019. The Company is also conducting a non-IND clinical study in patients with UCD and anticipates the results of this study in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .



Forward Looking Statements

