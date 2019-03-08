The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) ("Alkaline" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of US$2.50 per share of common stock. The gross proceeds to Alkaline from this offering are expected to be US$10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and offering expenses payable by Alkaline. Alkaline has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about March 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Alkaline. Alkaline intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include reducing any outstanding indebtedness, increasing its working capital or capital expenditures.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering. Haywood Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager.

The offering will only be made by means of written prospectuses and prospectus supplements that form part of Alkaline's existing Canadian MJDS base shelf prospectus dated February 26, 2019, in Canada, and U.S. shelf registration statement on Form S-3 dated January 30, 2019, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 15, 2019, in the United States. Prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, pursuant to the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System, and with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States. Copies of these documents will be available on the Company's profiles on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, as applicable. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses, when available, may also be obtained from Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by e-mail at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is a leading producer of premium 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. With its innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water brands on the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds and the expected closing date of the offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its final prospectus supplements related to this offering/Periodic Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

James Gilmore

Investor Relations

480-656-2423

james@alkaline88.com



Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.