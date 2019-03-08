Gaia to Participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18-19, 2019

BOULDER, Colo., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, has been invited to participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held March 18-19, 2019, at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.



Management is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, March 18 – 19th.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gaia management, please contact your ROTH representative, or Gaia's investor relations team at GAIA@liolios.com .

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

