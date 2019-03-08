Funko to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Conference on March 12, 2019

EVERETT, Wash., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, has been invited to participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer and Retail Consumer Conference taking place on March 12th and 13th, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.



Funko's CEO Brian Mariotti will make a presentation and host a Q&A session from 3:30 pm ET to 4:10 pm ET on Tuesday, March 12th. He and CFO Russell Nickel will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live here and via the investor relations section of the website . Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Funko management, please contact your BAML representative or Funko's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan, Liolios

FNKO@liolios.com

949-574-3860