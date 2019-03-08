EverQuote to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder, and John Wagner, CFO, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the William Blair Insurance Technology Conference, 31st Annual Roth Conference and Raymond James CFA Society of New York Annual Insurance Conference.



Event Details:

William Blair Insurance Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET - Panel Discussion: Customer Focused Tech Gaining Steam

Location: Convene, New York, NY

Attendees: Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder

Raymond James CFA Society of New York Annual Insurance Conference

Date: Monday, March 18, 2019

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: CFANY Headquarters, New York, NY

Attendees: Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder

31st Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 18, 2019

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA

Attendees: John Wagner, CFO

The Raymond James presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.