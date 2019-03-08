SUMR Brands to Attend the Roth Capital Conference March 18, 2019

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SUMR), a leading juvenile goods company offering innovative, proprietary products across a variety of categories, will attend the 31st Annual Roth Capital Conference on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Management will be available to meet with institutional investors and provide an overview of the Company throughout the day. Interested parties are invited to contact Roth Capital or SUMR Brands for additional information.



To see the associated presentation, please visit the Company's website at www.sumrbrands.com .

About SUMR Brands, Inc.

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMRTM Brands is a leading juvenile products company driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better. Current SUMRTM Brands are SummerTM, SwaddleMe® and born free®. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com .