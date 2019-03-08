ATA Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Release and Conference Call

BEIJING, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Inc. ((", ATA", or the ", Company", , NASDAQ:ATAI), a company focused on providing students with quality educational experiences and services in China and abroad, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.



Participant Dial-in Numbers



U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 339-2688 International (Toll): +1 (617) 847-3007 Toll-Free Local Access China: (800) 990 1344 (400) 881 1630 Hong Kong: 3002 1672 Participant Passcode: 771 192 07

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.atai.net.cn/ , or click the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/29462 .



The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ATA's website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ATA's website ( http://www.atai.net.cn/ ).

Investors are welcomed to send any questions in advance of the Conference Call either through the webcast portal or via email to the Company.

About ATA Inc.

ATA is focused on providing quality educational experiences and services for students throughout China and abroad. ATA aims to offer both online and on-campus education programs through a network of global education partners. For more information, please visit ATA's website at www.atai.net.cn .

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

