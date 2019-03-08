Belden Inc. Investigated For Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Block & Leviton LLP

BOSTON, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Belden Inc. ("Belden" or the "Company") (NYSE:BDC) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On February 13, 2018, Belden disclosed that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was not effective, and that internal control weakness led to inappropriate recognition of revenue within its Grass Valley business unit.

On December 3, 2018, Belden disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation related to this issue.

Following this disclosure on December 3, 2018, Belden's shares were down approximately 9.7%, to close at $50.45 on December 4, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Belden securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com

