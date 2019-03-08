Pluralsight One and Malala Fund Partner to Advance Right to Education for Women and Girls

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced that the company's social enterprise, Pluralsight One, has formed a partnership with Malala Fund. Through a financial commitment as well as product grant, Pluralsight One is supporting Malala Fund's strategy and work across all of the countries the organization operates in to realize every girl's right to 12 years of free, safe, and quality education.



"An inspiration around the world, Malala embodies the commitment to ensuring that the fundamental human right to education is realized by all," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "Through our partnership, we will leverage our platform and technical expertise to uplift Malala Fund's team and their global network of Gulmakai Champions as well as open new pathways to digital learning for women and girls who face barriers to formal education. We are honored to partner with Malala Fund to fight for educational rights around the world and improve opportunities for women and girls to learn and earn."

Pluralsight One is providing full platform access to Malala Fund staff, in-country team members and Gulmakai Champions. In addition, Pluralsight One will support the development and implementation of a technology skills development strategy and curated content solutions to equip Malala Fund's team and their Gulmakai Champions to apply technology-based solutions to the challenges they seek to address while scaling their impact. In alignment with the Malala Fund strategy, access to Pluralsight One's tech skills platform will also be deployed with individuals supported by Malala Fund to harness technology as a tool for women and girls to have a voice as well as create opportunity for 21st century employment. Through the financial commitment, the Pluralsight One Fund is providing Malala Fund unrestricted funds in support of their programs and strategic priorities, including support of its existing Gulmakai Network of 40 champions and expansion of the Gulmakai Network.

"Malala Fund is excited to partner with Pluralsight One and share their courses and products with the local education activists we support through our Gulmakai Network," said Patricia Eisner, Chief Development Officer at Malala Fund. "Equipping these remarkable men and women with the latest in tech will help strengthen their efforts to break down the barriers keeping girls out of school."

Pluralsight One is Pluralsight's social enterprise. It is the company's commitment to drive significant, lasting social impact by improving equal access to technology skills and investing in catalytic solutions. For more information about Pluralsight One, visit www.pluralsightone.org.

*Pluralsight One Fund is a corporate advised fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity registered in the United States, EIN# 20-5205488.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com.

About Malala Fund

Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education leaders and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change. Learn more at malala.org.

