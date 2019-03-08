Athenex to Present Preclinical Data of Oraxol in the Treatment of Angiosarcoma at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that an abstract highlighting the preclinical data of Oraxol (HM30181A plus oral paclitaxel) in angiosarcoma has been accepted for presentation in a Poster Session at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019, taking place March 29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.



In the angiosarcoma xenograft model, oral dosing of Oraxol resulted in dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition and subsequent increased survival. Tumor histology revealed that Oraxol greatly reduced the formation of cavernous blood-filled neoplastic vessels characteristic of angiosarcoma.

Oraxol was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of angiosarcomas in April 2018. Athenex has commenced a Phase I clinical study evaluating Oraxol in angiosarcomas.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Effective preclinical management of angiosarcoma with oral paclitaxel (abstract #5261)

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: DNA Repair and Reactive Agents / HDAC / Demethylating Agents

Date: April 3, 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00am – 12:00pm ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 10

The abstract for the Athenex's poster is available on the AACR website here.

The Orascovery platform was initially developed by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals and licensed exclusively to Athenex for all major worldwide territories except Korea, which is retained by Hanmi.

About Angiosarcoma

Angiosarcomas are a type of soft tissue sarcoma characterized by rapidly proliferating, extensively infiltrating, anaplastic cells derived from blood and lymphatic vessels. Angiosarcomas arise in various body sites, including cutaneous, soft tissue, and visceral locations. Angiosarcomas are frequently metastatic at diagnosis, with a natural history complicated by local recurrence, distant metastases, and poor overall survival. Angiosarcomas represent about 2% of soft tissue sarcomas and 5.4% of cutaneous soft tissue sarcomas.

There is no approved treatment for angiosarcoma and survival is limited with treatments currently available. However, reports in the literature of objective tumor response support the use of intravenous paclitaxel in the treatment of angiosarcoma.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery and development of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company's current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex's employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; and multiple locations in Chongqing, China. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

