UTStarcom to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, March 15, 2019

HONG KONG, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ("UTStarcom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 ended December 31, 2018 before the U.S. market open on Friday, March 15, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Beijing Time) the same day.



To participate in the call, please dial the numbers below. The access code is 1598797. This call can also be accessed via webcast on the Investor Relations section of UTStarcom's website at http://www.utstar.com.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom is further leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its goBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

