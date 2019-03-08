Futu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HONG KONG, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FHL), an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing eight of its Class A ordinary shares, at a price of US$12.00 per ADS for a total offering size of US$90.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol "FHL."



The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs from the Company.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., UBS Securities LLC, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

