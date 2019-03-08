Chemesis International Inc. Appoints Deepak Anand to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces the appointment of Mr. Deepak Anand to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anand brings over 15 years of leadership in the health, charitable, and private sectors, where he has amassed a wealth of experience in regard to business development, strategy and executive leadership.



Mr. Anand has served on the boards of many associations in Canada, the United States and Europe. Within the global cannabis sector, he has worked in conjunction with governmental officials, politicians, policy makers, health professional organizations, educators, investors, patients as well as producers. Mr. Anand holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Vancouver Island University.

Currently, Mr. Anand serves on the boards of the Center for Medicinal Cannabis in the UK and he is also on the board of CFAMM (Canadians for Fair Access to Medical Marijuana) and the National Association of Cannabis Professionals . He was most recently appointed as Vice President for NORML Canada (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws).

The many prominent positions held by Mr. Anand in the cannabis industry include:

Vice President of Business Development and Government Relations at Cannabis Compliance Inc ., Canada.

., Canada. Vice President for Zenabis Global Inc., a Health Canada licensed producer under the ACMPR with facilities in British Columbia and New Brunswick, Canada.

Adjunct Professor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (" KPU "). At KPU, Mr. Anand wrote, and taught Canada's first and only Cannabis course titled ‘Cannabis Professional Series' taught via an online module.

"). At KPU, Mr. Anand wrote, and taught Canada's first and only Cannabis course titled ‘Cannabis Professional Series' taught via an online module. Executive Director for the Canadian National Medical Marijuana Association ( CNMMA ).

"I look forward to bringing my experience from the Canadian and Global Cannabis industry to provide strategic guidance to the team at Chemesis," said Deepak Anand. "The Company has been able to assemble an incredible portfolio of assets and I look forward to adding a global strategy to the vision."

"The addition of Mr. Anand brings a wealth of experience and relationships that we believe will build value and generate long term growth for Chemesis," said CEO, Edgar Montero. "His current involvement in the cannabis industry and leadership will allow him to quickly acclimate, especially as Chemesis continues to establish its operations."

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

