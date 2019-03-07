Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MU ) securities between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Micron investors have until March 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that Chinese investigators found "massive evidence" of anti-competitive behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron's share price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic random-access memory ("DRAM") chip providers in China for potential collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators had found "massive evidence" of Micron's anti-competitive behavior; (3) Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Micron during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

