SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. - DPZ

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. ("Domino's" or the "Company") (NYSE: DPZ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Domino's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that "[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino's Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members." Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that "[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino's allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities" and "contends that in return, Domino's Pizza's CEO, board members, officers, and employees ‘could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.'" Following publication of the Blue MauMau report, Domino's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 20, 2019.

