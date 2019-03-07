SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bristow Group, Inc. – BRS

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bristow Group, Inc. ("Bristow" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Bristow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2019, after the market closed, Bristow filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing that the Company "did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements." On this news, Bristow's stock price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share on February 12, 2019.

Then, on February 12, 2019, Bristow filed a Form 8-K with the SEC announcing that: (i) Bristow had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc.; and (ii) Jonathan E. Baliff would retire as Bristow's Chief Executive Officer and would resign from the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2019. On this news, Bristow's stock price fell $0.64 per share, or nearly 35%, to close at $1.20 per share on February 13, 2019.

