Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel, Inc. (NASAQ: MAT) securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 6, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for the company's products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Mattel securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

