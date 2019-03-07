MATTEL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Mattel, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all investors who acquired Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) ("Mattel" or the "Company") securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors who purchased shares of Mattel, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Mattel, Inc., you may, no later than May 6, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Mattel, Inc.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that demand for the Company's products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining;



that the Company had an excess of product supply; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 15, 2019, the Company provided disappointing outlook for 2019, citing slowing growth in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.09 per share, more than 18%, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.