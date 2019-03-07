Market Overview

Turquoise Hill to announce fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on March 14, 2019

Globe Newswire  
March 07, 2019 5:00pm   Comments


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2019 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 am EDT/6:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

     
     
Contact    
     
Investors   Media
Ed Jack   Tony Shaffer
+ 1 604 562 7436   + 1 604 648 3934
ed.jack@turquoisehill.com   tony.shaffer@turquoisehill.com
     
Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe    
     

