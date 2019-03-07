Turquoise Hill to announce fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on March 14, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2019 after markets close in North America.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 am EDT/6:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com . An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.