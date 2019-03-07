PIMCO Announces 2019 Managing Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, is pleased to announce the promotion of the following officers of the firm to Managing Director.



Mangala V. Ananthanarayanan, CFA

Ms. Ananthanarayanan is a managing director and head of the business management teams in EMEA and APAC who is based in the London office. She was previously responsible for building out the enterprise risk function as well as driving strategic initiatives across the EMEA region. Before that, she was an account manager, focusing on institutional clients in the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2006, she was in the assurance and business advisory services group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has 16 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree from the London Business School. She earned her undergraduate degree at Osmania University and is a chartered accountant.

Pramol Dhawan

Mr. Dhawan is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He is the co-chair of the emerging markets portfolio committee and has served as a rotating member on the firm's Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was a managing director and head of emerging markets trading for the Americas at Société Générale in New York. He was previously based in London, where he headed the Central and Eastern Europe emerging markets team for the firm. Additionally, he was a management consultant at Accenture. He has 15 years of investment experience and holds an MBA with a specialization in finance from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Nottingham, England.

Greg Sharenow

Mr. Sharenow is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office focusing on commodities and real assets. He also co-manages PIMCO's Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities fund. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was an energy trader at Hess Energy Trading, Goldman Sachs, and DE Shaw. Mr. Sharenow was previously senior energy economist at Goldman Sachs. He has 19 years of investment and financial services experience and holds bachelor's degrees in mathematical methods in the social sciences and in economics from Northwestern University.

Jason R. Steiner

Mr. Steiner is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He is responsible for opportunistic residential real estate debt and equity products in public and private markets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he spent eight years at Natixis Capital Markets in New York, most recently as a member of the proprietary trading group focused on structured products. He has 18 years of investment and financial services experience and holds undergraduate degrees in mathematics and computer science from Boston College.

Ichiro Takeuchi, CFA

Mr. Takeuchi is a managing director, account manager and head of the institutional client management group in Japan. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was with Goldman Sachs. Previously, he was a fixed income middle office associate at J.P. Morgan. He has 21 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He received his undergraduate degree from Clark University. He is a registered real estate notary in Japan.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

