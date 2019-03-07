BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating a potential federal securities class action lawsuit against Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) resulting from allegations that Bridgepoint may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon. Bridgepoint further disclosed the "restatement primarily relates to the revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of our student contracts."

On this news, Bridgepoint's stock price fell sharply, closing at $6.23 per share on March 7, 2019, a decline of 34%.

Investors who have purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this potential action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.