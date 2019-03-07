SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Bridgepoint Education Inc.
NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Bridgepoint Education Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or "the Company") (NYSE:BPI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint Education announced it would restate prior period financial statements for its third quarter 2018. Following this news, shares of Bridgepoint Education were down more than 33% on intraday trading on March 7, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com