Daimler Invests in FleetMaster to Support Global Scaling

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FleetMaster, a software developer of powerful cloud-based fleet and asset management solutions for rental and leasing companies, today announced Daimler has partnered with FleetMaster through an investment made by the Daimler Financial Services division to acquire a minority stake in the Belgian company through a capital increase. The investment will also support global scaling of FleetMaster.

Frederik De Witte, one of the co-founders of FleetMaster says, "With the strategic investment of Daimler, we are enabling the further global expansion of our technology platform that supports the core back-end processes of major rental and lease companies, OEMs, dealers, automotive banks and alike. We are delighted to welcome Daimler as a partner backing the company in our fast-developing scale-up phase."

The partnership will allow FleetMaster to continue its path as an innovator and state-of-the-art mobility solution provider. "The minority investment along with the current diverse customer portfolio of leading companies in our target markets underpins our claim to brand neutrality," De Witte says.

Hans Moertl, Head of IT Daimler Financial Services Europe says, "With FleetMaster we have found a partner with a deep IT knowledge combined with an excellent experience in the rental business and the management of fleets. This partnership will allow us to extend the MB Rent business of Daimler Financial Services in Germany by creating a seamless customer experience. It will also strengthen our European Athlon Rent business for multi-brand fleets."

FleetMaster was founded in 2011 by Tom Coene, Frederik De Witte, Willem Dumon and Jochen Firey. It has offices in Ghent and Los Angeles and builds software on a global scale targeted at companies in the asset rental and leasing industry. FleetMaster offers a cloud-based, highly customizable software application that enables companies to manage and optimize their fleet and assets. The ERP platform is tailored to the needs of the sector and its customers in a SaaS (Software as a Service) setup and developed with a continuous focus on using modern technologies.

Headquartered in Belgium, the company is rapidly expanding its talent pool in order to support its global growth. "We are confident that this investment will enable us to find the right talent for the exciting projects we are rolling out at high pace," says De Witte. "We will stay true to our unique company culture that makes our offices an inspiring place to work, only from now on with the backing and support of a leading mobility group."

About FleetMaster

