Life & Banc Split Corp. Declares Preferred Share Distribution

TORONTO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:LBS) Life & Banc Split Corp. (the "Company") announces a distribution payable on April 12, 2019 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019 in the amount of $0.13625 per preferred share. This distribution amount reflects the new distribution rate for the preferred shares of $0.545 per annum for the 5 year term from November 30, 2018 to October 30, 2023.



About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group ("Brompton") which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX-traded funds and mutual funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

