SRS Health to Showcase Top-Rated Orthopedic Solutions Suite at 2019 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

MONTVALE, N.J., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Health, a Nextech Company and leading innovator of intelligent, data-based healthcare IT solutions for high-performance orthopedic practices, will attend the 2019 AAOS Annual Meeting, March 12–16 in Las Vegas, Nevada. SRS plans to preview its upcoming release unveiling new features that facilitate clinical decision-making and reporting compliance, guarantee data validity, improve quality, enhance workflow and increase patient safety. With single sign-on, auto-triggered surveys, Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMP) checking and outcomes intelligence integrated at the point of care, the solution takes care of the business side of orthopedic practices while protecting the orthopedists' focus on patients.



"We look forward to providing AAOS Annual Meeting attendees with a first-hand look at the features and functionality that earned us the top overall orthopedic EMR satisfaction rating in KLAS' 2018 Orthopedic Report*. There they will be able to see why the KLAS report describes the SRS EHR as ‘highly flexible and customizable,' noting that it follows the workflow of an orthopedic visit and mimics the way orthopedists think, speeding up the documentation process and freeing physicians to focus on the patient instead of documentation," says Wyn Partington, General Manager of SRS Health.

SRS clients commented:

"SRS EHR's workflow met all our needs. We were able to set it up exactly how we wanted it…. It was not that difficult to train our new employees. Our training for our medical assistants dropped from a week to almost a couple of days when we went on the SRS Health system."

"SRS EHR is really good with orthopedics…. SRS Health is very knowledgeable. I have known some of the people who work there for years, and they help me out with anything that I need."

"The primary reason SRS EHR works for us is that it is flexible. We have a lot of doctors in a lot of different locations and divisions. SRS EHR helps us bring new doctors on board in a more flexible way, even when we adopt new groups."

The new release also includes medication management—Including PDMP checking within the prescribing workflow—and documentation enhancements to further improve operational efficiencies and regulatory preparedness.

Booth visitors can learn more about SRS Health's Orthopedic Solutions Suite at the 2019 AAOS Annual Meeting or by visiting SRS-Health.com.

About SRS Health

SRS Health, a Nextech company and leading innovator in intelligent data solutions for orthopedists and other high-performance specialists, creates frictionless technologies that advance healthcare by enhancing quality, efficiency, and outcomes. The company's flagship healthcare IT ecosystem—EHR, PM, Transcription, Patient Portal, and Outcomes—is unique in its ability to position high-performance orthopedists for success in a value-based-payment world. With 20 years of experience, unmatched implementation success, extensive industry and regulatory expertise, and top-rated US-based customer service and support, it is no wonder that SRS is the trusted partner of so many prominent orthopedic practices. To see how they can prepare you for the future, visit their website, read their blog at blog.srs-health.com, e-mail info@srs-health.com, or call 800.288.8369.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

*KLAS: 2018 Orthopedic EMR Report, December 2018. © KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com https://klasresearch.com/report/orthopedic-emr-2018/1368