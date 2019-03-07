(TYME) Tyme Technologies, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder & Final Deadline March 29, 2019

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tyme Technologies, Inc. ("Tyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TYME) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tyme securities between March 14, 2018 and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tyme.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (2) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (3) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (4) as a result, Tyme's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 18, 2019, Tyme reported results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the Company's product candidate SM-88 in patients with end-stage pancreatic cancer. Although Tyme characterized the results as positive, stating that SM-88 "improves survival," the trial did not include a control group, and Tyme's announcement merely compared survival data to historical controls. On this news, Tyme's stock price fell $1.32 per share, or 35.39%, to close at $2.41 per share on January 18, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Tyme you have until March 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

