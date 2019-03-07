BOK Financial announces Sue Hermann Director Corporate Communications

TULSA, Okla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), has named Susan Hermann, senior vice president, director, Corporate Communications. Hermann will oversee the corporate communications function for the organization.



Hermann brings extensive knowledge to BOK Financial, having served 18 years with CoBiz Financial, most recently as the director, Corporate Communications. Prior to CoBiz Financial, Hermann worked in communications and community relations for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and The Reynolds and Reynolds Company.

Alan Nykiel, senior vice president, chief marketing officer, said he's excited to announce Hermann's appointment. "Over the last eight months, Sue has played a significant leadership role in shaping our organization's communication, culture and community efforts ensuring a smooth transition as the CoBiz Financial family of brands, Bank of Arizona and Colorado State Bank and Trust become BOK Financial in our Arizona and Colorado markets," said Nykiel. "Sue brings a well-rounded communications background, strong executive and financial writing skillset, as well as deep philanthropic, event and community relations experience – all which are a great strategic fit for our organization."

Hermann earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and her master's degree in educational leadership from the Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Hermann has served in a number of roles with the American Cancer Society, including as the Board Chair for the Denver Metro Board, Chair and Member of Impact Conference Steering Committee and various other community leadership roles. Hermann, a longtime Colorado resident, will be based in BOK Financial's corporate office in Denver.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial's holdings include BOKF, NA, BOK Financial Securities, Inc. and The Milestone Group, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. and seven banking divisions: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Arkansas, Mobank, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and Colorado State Bank and Trust. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides commercial and consumer banking, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

Contact: Katy Hall

BOK Financial Media Relations

katy.hall@bokf.com

918-588-6502

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e531ea85-dc6a-4701-b7c1-f165d55f235b