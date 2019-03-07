SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline March 14, 2016

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors of class action against Natural Health Trends Corp. ("Natural Health Trends" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NHTC) and certain of its officers. The class action was filed on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased shares from March 6, 2015 through January 12, 2016, all dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are advised to contact Peretz Bronstein or his investor relations analyst, Yael Hurwitz at info@bgandg.com or 212-697-6484.



This lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants released false and misleading statements to shareholders and/or failed to reveal that: (1) the operations of Natural Health Trends' Chinese entity is not in compliance with Chinese multilevel marketing laws; and (2) consequently, Defendants' statements about Natural Health Trends' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all pertinent times. Following this news investors suffered damages.

No Class has yet been certified in the above action. If you wish to join this litigation you can visit the firm's website at: http://www.bgandg.com/#!nhtc/vi257 . You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 or via email info@bgandg.com . Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address and telephone number. If you suffered a loss in Natural Health Trends you have until March 14, 2016 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

