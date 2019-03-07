National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 42.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019. The Company has approximately 86.3 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.



At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on five management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David C. Carroll, Steven C. Finch, Joseph N. Jaggers, and David F. Smith as directors for terms to expire in 2022; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; the amended and restated equity compensation plan; the amended and restated non-employee director equity compensation plan; and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Analyst Contact: Kenneth E. Webster 716-857-7067 Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654