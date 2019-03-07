Ametherm to Feature High Power Inrush Current Limiters for Industrial Environments at APEC 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ametherm, a global leader of inrush current limiting devices, will be displaying its line of high power inrush current limiters at APEC 2019, March 18-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center at Booth # 456.



The UL-approved MS Series inrush current limiters from Ametherm are rigorously designed and tested to be rugged and withstand the high demands common in industrial applications. Manufactured with high current, high energy, and high voltage ratings, the MS Series are indispensable for heavy-duty industrial machinery, assembly lines, robotics, power supplies, laser driver controllers, AC motors, transformers, solar power inverters, and more. The MS Series on display at APEC 2019 exhibit high steady-state currents up to 50A and up to 800 J of input energy.

Also on display at APEC 2019 will be Ametherm's signature MM35-DIN Series inrush current limiter rated at 1,200 J of energy and steady-state current ratings up to 80A at 680V RMS. As the only inrush current limiter available on the power electronics market with energy ratings this high, the MM35-DIN is critical for inrush current limiting in applications like single- and three-phase motors, transformers, and variable frequency drives.

Continuing its expertise of manufacturing inrush current limiters for high energy environments, Ametherm also will be highlighting its newest NTC temperature sensor, the PANR 103395-342. The PANR Series probe features a 1/2" ring lug, resistance at 25ºC of 10 kΩ ±2%, up to 5 kV of isolation voltage, and operating temperature from -50ºC to 180ºC. Designed to be used with li-ion battery terminals in electric vehicles, the PANR 103395-342 provides high stability while experiencing minimal drift from electrical specifications over time.

About Ametherm

